Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $4.02 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 471.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $185.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.32. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

