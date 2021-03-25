Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.91 Million Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,358 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in DISH Network by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,543 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,863 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 981.3% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 688,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 625,028 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth $13,448,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 1,050.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 387,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 353,785 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DISH. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

Shares of DISH opened at $35.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

