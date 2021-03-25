Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.54 Million Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,333 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,736,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,448,000 after acquiring an additional 323,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 492,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 175,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWB opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

