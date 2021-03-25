Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSXMK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,867,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,351,000 after purchasing an additional 864,638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,687,000 after buying an additional 2,227,273 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,045.7% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,815,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630,409 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,895,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,911,000 after acquiring an additional 112,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $47.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSXMK. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

