PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Price Down 7.1%

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s stock price was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.09 and last traded at $53.00. Approximately 8,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 545,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.02.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.31.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $28,821.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 285,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $17,640,229.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,966.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 330,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,647,326. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,996,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,875,000 after buying an additional 977,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,828,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,897,000 after purchasing an additional 285,694 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,561,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 364,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,266,000 after purchasing an additional 139,482 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

