Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PUK. Bank of America lowered Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. Prudential has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $43.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Prudential by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Prudential by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Prudential by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

