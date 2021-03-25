Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) in a report released on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TARA opened at $16.31 on Friday. Protara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $67.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.43). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Protara Therapeutics by 46.9% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 20,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.