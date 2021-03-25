ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Receives €17.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €17.25 ($20.30).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €15.10 ($17.76) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

ETR:PSM traded down €0.13 ($0.15) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €17.92 ($21.08). The company had a trading volume of 1,106,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of €6.11 ($7.19) and a 52-week high of €18.57 ($21.85). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

