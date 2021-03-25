Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.38-3.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $519-527 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $517.6 million.Progress Software also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.72-0.74 EPS.

NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $41.80. The company had a trading volume of 316,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,517. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average is $41.16. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGS. Wedbush raised their target price on Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

