Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.38-3.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $519-527 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $517.6 million.Progress Software also updated its Q2 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.72-0.74 EPS.
NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $41.80. The company had a trading volume of 316,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,517. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average is $41.16. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.12.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGS. Wedbush raised their target price on Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.
Progress Software Company Profile
Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.
