Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Receives $8.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

PROG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Progenity in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Progenity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.19. 14,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,389. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. Progenity has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.71). Sell-side analysts forecast that Progenity will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Progenity by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 472,247 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Progenity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Progenity by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Progenity in the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Progenity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. 17.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.