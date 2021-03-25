Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $22.50 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.0% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,087.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,167.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,174.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,885.78 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

