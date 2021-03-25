Principal Street Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 43,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 46,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 31,736 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 373.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 19,754 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 15,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,244,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $213.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,794 shares of company stock worth $1,111,433. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

