Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 2,157 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 2.0% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.18.

NYSE GS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $329.22. 180,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.67 and a 12 month high of $356.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.