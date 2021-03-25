Principal Street Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $6,132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,489,000 after buying an additional 116,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.11.

FLT traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $274.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,408. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.14 and a 1 year high of $292.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.76.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

