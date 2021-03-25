Principal Street Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 260,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,753,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.20.

SWKS traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.35. 63,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,191. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.05. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

