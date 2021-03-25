Principal Street Partners LLC Buys 7,917 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 210.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,687 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $510,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Sunrun by 12.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,944,000 after buying an additional 430,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $655,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $3,589,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,591,131 shares in the company, valued at $114,211,383.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,393 shares in the company, valued at $17,968,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 529,934 shares of company stock worth $40,094,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.28. 175,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,096,307. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.06. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,298.07 and a beta of 2.32.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

