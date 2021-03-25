Principal Street Partners LLC Buys 779 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 226.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,716,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Pritchard Capital cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,353,980.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,730 shares of company stock valued at $14,404,373. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $4.28 on Thursday, reaching $205.25. 322,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,575,154. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $130.04 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $189.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.89 and a 200-day moving average of $235.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

