Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 263,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $13,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $54,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,146. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $57.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day moving average is $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

