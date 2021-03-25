Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 805,255 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,109,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 805,255 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 12.68% of Entegris worth $1,644,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Entegris by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after buying an additional 681,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,975,000 after buying an additional 240,561 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Entegris by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Entegris by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 24,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $102.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.