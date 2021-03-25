Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.17 Billion Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,616,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,464,326 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of Fortive worth $2,166,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,167 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,952 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,080,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,230 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Fortive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,253,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $228,630,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $961,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

NYSE:FTV opened at $69.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day moving average is $69.90. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

