Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.79 Billion Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,043,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,410,688 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,786,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 180,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25,075 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in MetLife by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 81,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $58.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $62.66.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. MetLife’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.91.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

