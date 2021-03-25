Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,069,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,214,406 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.55% of Philip Morris International worth $1,992,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $88.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.15 and its 200 day moving average is $80.56. The stock has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $91.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

