Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 17,069,173 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 188.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,069,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $1,523,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,186,000 after buying an additional 2,999,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,974,179,000 after buying an additional 1,367,836 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after buying an additional 1,227,917 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,468,000 after buying an additional 717,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,624,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,996,000 after purchasing an additional 424,686 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.55.

PEG stock opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

