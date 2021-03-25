Preston Frazer Sells 740 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,353.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,221.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,187.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $757.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1,363.63.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 9.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 23.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,923 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,351.74.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.