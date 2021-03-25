Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Sets New 52-Week High at $119.00

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$119.00 and last traded at C$118.60, with a volume of 12675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$117.84.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBH. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$128.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$116.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$127.67.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$108.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$101.88. The stock has a market cap of C$5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.72.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.