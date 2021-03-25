Prelude Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 13,730.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICPT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $20.40 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $95.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $53,662.71. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $1,886,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,616.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

