Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,297 Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EB. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,038,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,633,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Eventbrite by 74.1% in the third quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,543 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Eventbrite by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,457,000 after purchasing an additional 545,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EB. Zacks Investment Research cut Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

EB opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. Research analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

