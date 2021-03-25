Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,678 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 1,295.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cutera worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cutera by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,130,000 after acquiring an additional 70,098 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cutera by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,054,000 after acquiring an additional 69,025 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Cutera by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,338,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,270,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cutera by 12.3% during the third quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 545,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 59,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Cutera by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 543,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after acquiring an additional 363,994 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $29.62 on Thursday. Cutera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $522.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CUTR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cutera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

