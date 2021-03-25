Prana Capital Management LP Takes Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 53,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,088,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Globe Life by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Globe Life by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Globe Life by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GL traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.83. 2,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,033. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $102.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS.

In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $1,253,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares in the company, valued at $70,211,840.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,669 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

