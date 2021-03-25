Prana Capital Management LP Sells 37,238 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Prana Capital Management LP cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,238 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,127. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. UBS Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

