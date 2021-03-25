Prana Capital Management LP Invests $1.54 Million in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 43,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 46,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Ally Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded up $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $44.82. 76,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,477,107. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,626 shares of company stock valued at $948,417. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

