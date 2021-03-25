Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €89.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) has been given a €89.00 ($104.71) price target by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s previous close.

PAH3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($102.94) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Porsche Automobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €86.39 ($101.63).

ETR PAH3 traded down €2.74 ($3.22) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €84.68 ($99.62). 1,446,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,739. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 52 week high of €90.30 ($106.24). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €70.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €57.87. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion and a PE ratio of 19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.34 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

