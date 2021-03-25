Polis Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, Polis has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Polis token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000756 BTC on major exchanges. Polis has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and $7,255.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001148 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00139863 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Polis Token Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

