Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.24.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PII. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NYSE:PII traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.82 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $140.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.18.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

In other news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,435,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,821 shares of company stock valued at $25,054,195 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

