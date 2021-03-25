Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given Hold Rating at Truist Securities

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Truist Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $65.00. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -100.61 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. Plug Power has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $87,077.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,080.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $3,512,155.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,526,681.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 750,214 shares of company stock worth $44,475,619. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Plug Power by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

