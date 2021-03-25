Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Receives $5.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

PLYA stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,551. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $81,590.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $164,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,589.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,187 shares of company stock valued at $376,243. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 42,809 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 51,262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

