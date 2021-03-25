Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $10,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.82.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $72.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,598. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.41 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average of $72.62. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,050.01, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.