Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 105.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Pitney Bowes worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 189,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 60,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBI stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 2.91.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBI. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

