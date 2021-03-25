Piper Sandler Weighs in on SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will earn $6.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.33. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.00 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.69.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $487.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $136.63 and a 1-year high of $577.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $518.89 and its 200 day moving average is $382.33.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total transaction of $662,098.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,311.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.