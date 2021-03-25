Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang Sells 11,283 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $798,949.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tseli Lily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Tseli Lily Yang sold 9,767 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $703,224.00.

Pinterest stock opened at $69.60 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $813,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

