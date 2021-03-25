Pillar Market Cap Achieves $10.76 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Pillar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $10.76 million and $225,084.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pillar has traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00023556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00049671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.17 or 0.00641058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00063522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00023906 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

Pillar Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.