Pier Capital LLC Sells 7,561 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Pier Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,561 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PINS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,785,000 after buying an additional 4,073,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 11.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,828,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,961,000 after purchasing an additional 810,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 15.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,682,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,873,000 after purchasing an additional 739,061 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,253,000 after purchasing an additional 810,684 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at about $148,502,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,859,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $7,158,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,158,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,151,372 shares of company stock worth $86,265,637 over the last 90 days.

PINS opened at $66.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.75 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.89.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

