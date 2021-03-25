Pier Capital LLC Purchases New Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $5,154,147. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $259.00 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.80 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.18.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Johnson Rice cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.53.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.