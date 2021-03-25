Pier Capital LLC Purchases 2,117 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 200.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 497,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,355,000 after purchasing an additional 332,014 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 932,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 235,906 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 533,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,738,000 after acquiring an additional 164,475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 497.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 154,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 128,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 205.3% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN opened at $65.79 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.01.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

