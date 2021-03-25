Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $51.52

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 51.52 ($0.67) and traded as high as GBX 58.63 ($0.77). Photo-Me International shares last traded at GBX 58 ($0.76), with a volume of 478,078 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 51.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of £219.25 million and a P/E ratio of 193.33.

In related news, insider Serge Crasnianski bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £127,500 ($166,579.57).

Photo-Me International Company Profile (LON:PHTM)

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

