Phoenixcoin (PXC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $44.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $44.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,221.53 or 0.99852605 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00033337 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.95 or 0.00365123 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.32 or 0.00283611 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $356.66 or 0.00681969 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00073767 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,198,287 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.