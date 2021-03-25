Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $711.12

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 711.12 ($9.29) and traded as high as GBX 718.80 ($9.39). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 716.60 ($9.36), with a volume of 1,423,653 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 794 ($10.37) to GBX 793 ($10.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 759 ($9.92).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 716.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 711.34. The firm has a market cap of £7.21 billion and a PE ratio of 7.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a GBX 24.10 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $23.40. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

In other news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 20,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.42), for a total value of £146,391.84 ($191,261.88).

Phoenix Group Company Profile (LON:PHNX)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through five segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services. The company offers workplace pension, and customer saving and investment products under the Standard Life brand.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.