Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of marine-derived anticancer drugs. The company’s product pipeline consists of PM1183, plitidepsin, and PM184 which are in clinical trial stage. It operates primarily in Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Belgium and the United States. Pharma Mar SA is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Shares of PHMMF opened at $117.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.25. Pharma Mar has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75.

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference.

