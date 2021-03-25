Peter E. Jr. Haas Sells 73,234 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 73,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,835,976.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,582 shares in the company, valued at $89,800.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.00, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $97,226,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,463,489 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,321 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6,571.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,626 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 788,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 658,339 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

