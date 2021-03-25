Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Gap Down to $21.94

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.94, but opened at $20.93. Personalis shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 11,904 shares trading hands.

PSNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Personalis from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist started coverage on Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Personalis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $30,204.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,063.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $98,517.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,943 shares of company stock valued at $205,351 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Personalis by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

